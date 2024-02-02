Kremlin: Putin to discuss Ukraine with Turkey's Erdogan - RIA
Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the conflict in Ukraine with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan during his upcoming visit to Turkey, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday. Peskov declined to say when exactly Putin would make the visit. A Turkish official told Reuters this week that it would take place on Feb. 12.
RIA also quoted Peskov as saying Turkey was coming under unprecedented pressure from the "Anglo-Saxons" - meaning the United States and Britain - over its ties with Russia, but that Ankara was preserving its independence.
