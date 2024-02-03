Left Menu

Federal judge in DC postpones Trump''s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 02:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Washington formally postponed Donald Trump's March trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president continues to work its way through the courts.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday vacated the March 4 trial date but did not immediately set a new date.

The postponement comes as a federal appeals court has yet to resolve a pending appeal from Trump arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took in the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

