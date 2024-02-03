Federal judge in DC postpones Trump''s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn 2020 election
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 02:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge in Washington formally postponed Donald Trump's March trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president continues to work its way through the courts.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday vacated the March 4 trial date but did not immediately set a new date.
The postponement comes as a federal appeals court has yet to resolve a pending appeal from Trump arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took in the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump's
- Trump
- Washington
- Tanya Chutkan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: Donald Trump's defamation trial delayed until Wednesday over judge's illness
Donald Trump's defamation trial to resume on Thursday
Inside Donald Trump's curious relationship with Fox News — and what it means for other candidates
Man who stole, leaked Donald Trump's tax records sentenced to 5 years in jail
Donald Trump's lawsuit over 'Steele dossier' thrown out by UK court