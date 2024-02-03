US judge formally postpones Trump's 2020 election subversion trial
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 02:31 IST
A U.S. judge on Friday formally postponed former President Donald Trump's trial on federal charges that he sought to overturn the 2020 election results.
The trial was due to start on March 4. The delay stems from an appeal by Trump on claims that he is immune to prosecution for actions taken while he was president.
