"Parties in INDIA bloc steeped in corruption; no mutual understanding": UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Saturday slammed the INDIA bloc and said that the parties included in the alliance are steeped in corruption and there is no mutual understanding between them. Ahead of the budget session in the Uttar Pradesh legislature, Pathak said that as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the truth of the INDIA bloc has been exposed.

"This alliance (INDIA bloc) was only a changed form of UPA-1 and 2. These included the parties steeped in corruption and there was no mutual coordination between them. Only they were misleading the people of the country. Now as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, their truth has been exposed. The people of the country are with BJP and PM Modi. Today people are getting the benefits of many schemes directly," he said. "In this election, BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh," he asserted.

Further, launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party for creating a ruckus on the first day of the Budges session, UP Deputy CM said that SP has now become an anarchy party. "The governor presented the government's account in front of the people of UP but the conduct shown by the opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party in the House is very sad and we condemn it. Samajwadi Party has now become an anarchy party. They could never change their form. The people of the state have rejected them many times, yet SP leaders are promoting this behaviour," Pathak said.

"This is the budget session and the state budget will be presented during it. Our government is working to raise the status of the poor, women and farmers," he added. Responding to it, SP leader Manoj Panday said that his party is disciplined.

"Samajwadi Party is a disciplined party. If raising the voice of farmers and unemployed youth is considered our wrong conduct, then we will do it again and again," he said. On the seat-sharing issue, the SP leader said that there is no need for anyone to worry about this. All the parties of the INDIA bloc are discussing the seat-sharing in a very cordial environment. Some seats have already been decided and a decision on more seats will also be taken in the coming days. (ANI)

