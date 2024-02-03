Left Menu

All parties should come together to fight BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the party assumes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still part of the opposition bloc INDIA and all should come together to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.His statement came a day after Banerjee expressed doubt whether the Congress will secure even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.Ramesh, on the sideline of Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Godda, said, We are assuming that she Mamata Banerjee is still part of the INDIA bloc, a group of 27 parties.

PTI | Godda | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:59 IST
All parties should come together to fight BJP in Lok Sabha polls: Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the party assumes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still part of the opposition bloc INDIA and all should come together to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

His statement came a day after Banerjee expressed doubt whether the Congress will secure even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ramesh, on the sideline of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Godda, said, ''We are assuming that she (Mamata Banerjee) is still part of the INDIA bloc, a group of 27 parties. Her priority, she claims, is to fight the BJP. Our priority is also to fight the BJP. I think it is better if we all come together''.

''We were together in Patna, in Bengaluru and Mumbai. But, something seems to have happened. First, Shiv Sena split, then Nitish Kumar did his 'Palti'. Now, Mamata Banerjee ji is making these comments. I think we should realise this is not local-level elections'', he told PTI Video.

Addressing a dharna in Kolkata on Friday, Banerjee said, ''I proposed that Congress contest 300 seats (across the country where BJP is the main opposition), but they refused to heed. I doubt whether they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024