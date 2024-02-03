Portfolios allocated in Bihar cabinet; Nitish retains home, BJP's Samrat gets finance
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:23 IST
Portfolios were on Saturday allocated in the new Bihar cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who retained Home department, while giving away finance, held by his JD(U), to new ally BJP, according to a notification.
Samrat Choudhary, one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers, got finance, a portfolio BJP has always got whenever it has shared power with the JD(U) president.
Vijay Kumar Sinha, the other Deputy CM, has been given crucial portfolios of agriculture and road construction, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
