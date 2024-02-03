Bharat Ratna for Advani: His guidance led to resolution of Ram Temple issue, says MP CM

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the Union governments decision on Saturday to confer the Bharat Ratna, the countrys highest civilian award, to BJP stalwart LK Advani, saying his guidance led to the peaceful resolution of the Ram Temple issue.Yadav also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier in the day announced that Advani 96 would be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna.This is a matter of happiness.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the Union government's decision on Saturday to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, to BJP stalwart LK Advani, saying his guidance led to the peaceful resolution of the Ram Temple issue.

Yadav also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier in the day announced that Advani (96) would be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna.

''This is a matter of happiness. We have seen him working in various capacities. We thank Modiji. We know the various stages of Advaniji's life. During the Emergency, he was a fighter for democracy,'' Yadav said.

The entire country was behind Advani during the Ram Temple movement (in the early 1990s) and ''it was his guidance that led to the peaceful resolution of the issue through a decision of the Supreme Court'', the MP CM asserted.

Advani has lived a clean life which is an inspiration for people, Yadav added.

