UP Assembly adjourned on 2nd day of Budget session after paying obituary references

Proceedings of the second day of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly were adjourned on Saturday for the day after paying obituary references to sitting and former members. Tributes were paid to the sitting members of the Uttar Prdesh Legislative Assembly - Manvendra Singh of the BJP from Shahjahanpur district and Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav of the Samajwadi Party from Balrampur district. Singh had passed away on January 5 while Yadav had died on January 26. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of the two sitting members as well as six former members. ''The death of Manvendra Singh is sad for all of us. He has been a two-time MLA. He was active in politics from his student days and was dedicated towards development in his area. He had worked for the upliftment of all sections of the society,'' he said.

Adityanath further said, ''The demise of senior members is sad for the House. His void will always remain in the House.'' While paying tributes to Yadav, the chief minister said, ''All of us are saddened by his death. He has done remarkable work for the spread of education in the rural areas. In his demise, the state has lost an able politician. He made constant efforts for the development of his area.'' He also paid tributes to former members Mobin Ahmad Azmi, Satish Chandra, Jata Shankar Singh, Mohammad Irshad Khan, Jagdish Gandhi and Suresh Sangal. Manoj Kumar Pandey of the Samajwadi Party, while speaking on this occasion, said the state has lost an able politician due to the demise of Singh. On the passing away of Yadav, Pandey said, ''His void will always remain among us.'' The leaders of Apna Dal (S), RLD, SBSP, Congress and Jansatta Dal also paid tributes to the departed souls. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said on the occasion that the state has lost an able politician and social worker in the death of Singh. Subsequently, the House stood in silence for a while to pay tributes to the departed souls. BJP's MLA from Dadraul in Shahjahanpur district, Singh died in Delhi on January 5 following a prolonged illness. He was 70. Singh became an MLA from Dadraul for the second time in 2022. He had been suffering from a liver problem. Having been with the Congress for a long time, Singh joined the BJP in 2017 and became the MLA from Dadraul. He retained his seat in the 2022 polls. Samaajwadi Party leader and sitting MLA from Gainsari Assembly constituency in Balrampur district, Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on January 26. He was 74. Yadav had started his political career from Lok Dal and was a four-time MLA from Gainsari Assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)