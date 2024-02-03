Leaders pay tributes to Ex-TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

Leaders and cadres from the Dravidian majors paid floral tributes to Tamil Nadu's iconic leader and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on his 55th death anniversary on Saturday.

The occasion also turned into an opportunity for former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, expelled from the AIADMK by Edappadi K Palaniswami, to meet V K Sasikala, a former close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who could not lead the peace march in Chennai due to his overseas trip to Spain to woo investors into the state, paid homage to Annadurai's portrait.

Posting a picture of him paying tributes on social media platform 'X', Stalin urged his party men to strive tirelessly to install a new government at the Centre.

The DMK members led by the party's general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan led a rally from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to the memorial at Anna Square.

The party's MPs including Kanimozhi, MLAs and cadres participated. They paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of their party founder.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by his party leaders and workers, too, paid homage to Annadurai, hailed as a visionary leader, who was the source of inspiration for launching the AIADMK on his name.

''Anna dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and worked for the progress of Tamil Nadu,'' said former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar.

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969), popularly known as Anna and Perarignar (scholar) Anna, served as the chief minister of Madras state from 1967 to 1969.

He was also the first chief minister of the state that he later named as Tamil Nadu.

On his meeting with Sasikala, Panneerselvam said it was a casual meeting and a courtesy call.

Panneerselvam, who along with Palaniswami, ousted her (Sasikala) from the AIADMK in the past, and later suffered the same fate in the hands of Palaniswami in the bitter leadership war.

He had to meet ''Chinnamma'' (as Sasikala is addressed by her supporters) after paying homage to the Dravidian stalwart, Panneerselvam said.

As Panneerselvem greeted her as she came to pay homage to the late leader, Sasikala stepped out of her car and acknowledged.

During his brief interaction with the mediapersons, Panneerselvam exuded confidence of uniting all the AIADMK factions.

He said the BJP was in talks with his faction on firming up an electoral alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Sasikala told reporters that people still solidly backed her.

