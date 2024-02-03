Advani dedicated his life to people; served Bharat Mata: Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday expressed happiness over the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on BJP veteran L K Advani. ''The life of Advani ji was full of struggle. He made all-out efforts to serve Bharat Mata. It is a matter of happiness that he will receive Bharat Ratna,'' Scindia told reporters in Gwalior.

Advani dedicated his life to serving the people, he said. The announcement to confer the country's top civilian award on Advani was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

