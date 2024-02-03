QUOTES-Reactions to US airstrikes in Syria and Iraq

Following are reactions by leaders and officials to U.S. retaliatory strikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, after an attack in Jordan last weekend that killed three U.S. troops and injured some 40 others.

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the air strikes were "violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Syria and Iraq and represent "another adventurous and strategic mistake by the United States that will result only in increased tension and instability in the region".

The U.S. attacks were designed "to overshadow the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza", he said, and urged the U.N. Security Council to prevent "illegal and unilateral U.S. attacks in the region." "The root cause of tensions and crises in the Middle East is Israel's occupation and genocide of Palestinians with America's unlimited support".

SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY "What (the U.S. has) committed has served to fuel conflict in the Middle East in a very dangerous way."

HAMAS Hamas condemned U.S. "aggression against" Iraq and Syria describing it as a "dangerous escalation" and "an encroachment on the sovereignty of the two countries".

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN MARIA ZAKHAROVA "It is obvious that the airstrikes are deliberately designed to further inflame the conflict. By attacking, almost without pause, the facilities of allegedly pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria, the United States is purposefully trying to drive the largest countries in the region into conflict."

POLISH FOREIGN MINISTER RADEK SIKORSKI "The most urgent issue right now is that we have American strikes against targets in the Middle East. What I can tell you about it is that Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years, and it's now burning them."

AUSTRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ALEXANDER SCHALLENBERG "I believe those who are attacking U.S. bases have to know that they are actually pouring oil into the fire. And our common goal has to be to prevent the spillover at all costs.

"This is a powder keg, the whole Middle East, and there are too many people running around with matches." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is doing "an immense job ... to keep the crisis where it is and not to have it spill over into the whole region".

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JACK REED, CHAIRMAN OF SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE "Iran's proxy forces in Syria and Iraq have been dealt a significant blow, and Iranian-linked militias around the Middle East should understand that they, too, will be held accountable.

"I salute the brave U.S. military members who carried out today's strikes, and I support President Biden's robust action. These strikes, in concert with wise diplomacy, send a clear signal that the United States will continue to take appropriate action to protect our personnel and our interests." REPUBLICAN SENATOR ROGER WICKER, RANKING MEMBER OF ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

"These military strikes are welcome, but come far too late for the three brave Americans who died and the nearly 50 wounded. Iran and its proxies have tried to kill American soldiers and sink our warships 165 times while the Biden administration congratulates itself for doing the bare minimum. Instead of giving the Ayatollah the bloody nose that he deserves, we continue to give him a slap on the wrist." YAHYA RASOOL, IRAQI MILITARY SPOKESMAN

"These airstrikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, undermine the efforts of the Iraqi government, and pose a threat that could lead Iraq and the region into dire consequences. The outcomes will have severe implications on the security and stability in Iraq and the surrounding region." HEZBOLLAH

"Hezbollah strongly condemns the blatant American aggression against Iraq and Syria. What the United States of America has done is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the two countries, an attack on their security and territorial integrity, and a shameless violation of all international and humanitarian laws."

