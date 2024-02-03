Left Menu

Owaisi finds fault with decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani

Alleging that riots occurred wherever veteran BJP leader L K Advanis Rath Yatra had gone for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that it was a wrong decision to confer Bharat Ratna on him.Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi cited alleged figures on the number of deaths that took place in riots.Wherever Lal Krishna Advanis Rath Yatra had gone, there Hindu-Muslim disturbances happened, humanity died there.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:54 IST
Owaisi finds fault with decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that riots occurred wherever veteran BJP leader L K Advani's 'Rath Yatra' had gone for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that it was a ''wrong decision'' to confer Bharat Ratna on him.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi cited alleged figures on the number of deaths that took place in riots.

''Wherever Lal Krishna Advani's Rath Yatra had gone, there Hindu-Muslim disturbances happened, humanity died there. It is unfortunate that Narendra Modi's government is giving the highest civilian award to him,'' he said.

Advani had praised M A Jinnah, who was responsible for the country's partition, during a visit to Pakistan, he said.

''The award that was given, we feel it is an insult to the award,'' he said.

''Babri Masjid's martyrdom happened in his (Advani) presence. When he was Home Minister, the 2002 riots occurred. We consider it a wrong decision,'' Owaisi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024