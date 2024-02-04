Pondy CM hails Centre's announcement to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday hailed the Centre's decision to bestow the highest civilian award, 'Bharat Ratna' on veteran BJP leader L K Advani.
In a release, welcoming the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangasamy said, ''Advani`s contributions for the development of the nation are monumental and historic.'' ''Advani has demonstrated his simplicity, cleanliness and also probity in public life. Advani`s patriotism and dedication are indeed monumental,'' the CM said expressing his happiness over the news.
