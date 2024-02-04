Left Menu

Pondy CM hails Centre's announcement to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-02-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 12:06 IST
Pondy CM hails Centre's announcement to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday hailed the Centre's decision to bestow the highest civilian award, 'Bharat Ratna' on veteran BJP leader L K Advani.

In a release, welcoming the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangasamy said, ''Advani`s contributions for the development of the nation are monumental and historic.'' ''Advani has demonstrated his simplicity, cleanliness and also probity in public life. Advani`s patriotism and dedication are indeed monumental,'' the CM said expressing his happiness over the news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024