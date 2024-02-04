Left Menu

'Separate nation' remark: BJP members protest outside Congress MP D K Suresh's residence

However, the protesters were soon removed from the spot by the police and shifted into a bus, police said.Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar.A group of members from the BJP had gathered outside the residence of the Congress MP.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 12:37 IST
DK Suresh
  • Country:
  • India

Several members of the BJP gathered outside the residence of Congress MP DK Suresh here on Sunday to protest his recent statement that southern states would be forced to demand for a separate nation if the 'injustice' in distribution of funds is not rectified by the Centre.

Protesters were heard shouting slogans 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'down down D K Suresh' outside his residence in Sadashivanagar here. However, the protesters were soon removed from the spot by the police and shifted into a bus, police said.

Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar.

''A group of members from the BJP had gathered outside the residence of the Congress MP. They tried to stage a protest there against his statement over demand for a separate nation for southern states. But, our officials immediately removed them from the spot and took them into custody. The situation is under control,'' a senior police officer said.

Suresh, who represents the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, had also alleged that Hindi was being ‘imposed’ on South India in every aspect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

