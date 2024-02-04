Left Menu

Congress secular architect of 'Room me topi, road pe tilak', says BJP leader Naqvi

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-02-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:06 IST
Congress secular architect of 'Room me topi, road pe tilak', says BJP leader Naqvi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday took a dig at Congress leaders and said the opposition party, which is the ''secular political architect of 'Room me topi, road pe tilak''' (skull cap in the room and tilak on the road), stands nowhere now.

Talking to reporters here, he said not only the Congress' members but also its allies are abandoning it.

Naqvi said in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a positive change in political resolve, thinking and culture by eliminating the deceit of appeasement and replacing it with the power of inclusive empowerment.

Naqvi said today Modi's hard work and the power of penance have made him the ''global hero of ground zero''.

However, some feudal people are making cunning attempts to tarnish India's growing prestige and honour, he said.

The former Union minister said Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi are guarantees for the security of the country, humanity and Muslims from riots, muscle men and terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024