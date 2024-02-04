Odisha: Congress launches portal for applications for assembly, LS tickets
The Congress on Sunday launched an online portal through which aspirants can apply for party tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha.
AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar launched the portal 'pragaman.in' at Congress Bhavan here in the presence of former state president Prasad Harichandan and other senior leaders.
Speaking to reporters, Kumar alleged that in the prevailing system developed by the BJP government, only influential persons can contest in the elections but a common man cannot contest elections in the country.
''Therefore, the Congress has launched the portal so that good people, who want to work for the society, will join politics,'' Kumar said.
''There will be no discrimination in the distribution of tickets through the portal. It does not matter whether you have money or not, whether you are a man or woman or belong to which caste and religion... everyone will be treated equally. A transparent system has been adopted for this purpose,'' he added.
The Congress leader said anyone interested in fighting the elections on a Congress ticket can apply on the portal between February 4 and February 11.
The sitting MLAs and MPs will also have to apply through the portal for party tickets, he added.
