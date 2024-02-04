Left Menu

Odisha: Congress launches portal for applications for assembly, LS tickets

everyone will be treated equally.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:39 IST
Odisha: Congress launches portal for applications for assembly, LS tickets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday launched an online portal through which aspirants can apply for party tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha.

AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar launched the portal 'pragaman.in' at Congress Bhavan here in the presence of former state president Prasad Harichandan and other senior leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar alleged that in the prevailing system developed by the BJP government, only influential persons can contest in the elections but a common man cannot contest elections in the country.

''Therefore, the Congress has launched the portal so that good people, who want to work for the society, will join politics,'' Kumar said.

''There will be no discrimination in the distribution of tickets through the portal. It does not matter whether you have money or not, whether you are a man or woman or belong to which caste and religion... everyone will be treated equally. A transparent system has been adopted for this purpose,'' he added.

The Congress leader said anyone interested in fighting the elections on a Congress ticket can apply on the portal between February 4 and February 11.

The sitting MLAs and MPs will also have to apply through the portal for party tickets, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024