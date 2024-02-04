Left Menu

Andhra CM Jagan says farmers are his star campaigners for upcoming polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said farmers are the star campaigners for his party in the ensuing general and assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:48 IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said farmers are the star campaigners for his party in the ensuing general and assembly elections. Highlighting the pivotal role of farmers as the primary catalysts for progress, Chief Minister Jagan said he disbursed funds totalling Rs 2,55,000 crore under various welfare schemes that are aimed at the betterment of the state.

Implementing a transparent and efficient approach, Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) ensured direct monetary assistance to beneficiaries, he said. Expressing gratitude to the beneficiaries, Chief Minister Jagan urged them to reflect on the positive changes during his regime and encourage others to vote for his victory.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also warned that voting for Opposition parties could jeopardize welfare initiatives and potentially lead to corruption, reinforcing the significance of supporting his leadership for sustained progress and prosperity. Earlier, on Saturday, Jagan gave a clarion call to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre to get ready to bring another historic victory for the party in the ensuing elections by taking the message of welfare and social justice to the doorsteps of the people.

Addressing a sea of humanity at the party's preparatory public meeting 'Siddham' here on Saturday, the CM told them that YSRCP took birth from the sweat and aspirations of people and its clean sweep will only ensure the continuity of the slew of welfare schemes. "Our target is to get a clear mandate for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections. Only a vote for the TDP and Jana Sena can prevent the rollback of the welfare schemes," he said.

Stating that he had clicked the button 124 times to disburse a whopping Rs 2,55,000 crore through DBT for welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries over the last 57 months of his government, the CM called on the cadre to advise people to press two buttons for the YSRCP, one for the Assembly and the other for the Lok Sabha, in the ensuing elections. (ANI)

