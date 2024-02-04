'Separate nation' remark: BJP members protest outside Congress MP D K Suresh's residence

Several members of the BJP gathered outside the residence of Congress MP DK Suresh here on Sunday to protest his recent statement that southern states would be forced to demand a separate nation if the ''injustice'' in distribution of funds is not rectified by the Centre.

Protestors were heard shouting the slogans 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and 'Down Down D K Suresh' outside his residence in Sadashivanagar here. However, the agitators were soon removed from the spot by police and shifted into a bus, police said.

Suresh is the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar.

''A group of members from the BJP had gathered outside the residence of the Congress MP. They tried to stage a protest there against his statement over demand for a separate nation for southern states. But our officials immediately removed them from the spot and took them into custody. The situation is under control,'' a senior police officer said.

Suresh, who represents the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, had also alleged that Hindi was being ''imposed'' on South India in every aspect. Reacting to the protests, Suresh remarked that in a democracy everyone has the right to protest and freedom of speech. ''... I happily welcome their protests... May god bless them,'' he told reporters here.

He accused the BJP, however, of trying to ''distort'' his statement. ''I never said this country has to be divided. They (BJP) are moving in that direction, they are trying to do politics,'' the lone Lok Sabha member of the Congress in Karnataka clarified.

Asked why the BJP was trying to twist his statement, Suresh said, ''You (media) should ask them... Media which is showing my statement has to go through it and speak. I don't know whether it is media's mistake or BJP's or mine.'' ''I believe that media is the fourth estate in a democracy, if you say no we are in favour of one side, I can't do anything,'' he said, adding that his statement is very clear and it is being distorted by the BJP. Meanwhile, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said the party's Yuva Morcha workers who were peacefully protesting outside Suresh's residence were today subjected to unnecessary lathi charge by the police, resulting in serious injuries to the workers, and called it a Congress government inspired ''goondaism''. ''The BJP will not tolerate anyone questioning the sovereignty of India,'' he said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the party will not stop its protests ''until he (Suresh) repents''.

