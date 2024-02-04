Left Menu

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition MLAs reach Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of trust vote

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:07 IST
Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition MLAs reach Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of trust vote
  • Country:
  • India

The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance reached Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening, ahead of the trust vote on Monday.

The legislators landed at the Birsa Munda Airport here in a chartered flight and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session.

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2.

Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024