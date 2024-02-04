Tamil Nadu: Kanimozhi asserts extensive outreach plans for DMK's election manifesto preparation

In a bid to address the diverse needs and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday unveiled plans for an extensive outreach programme aimed at shaping the party's election manifesto. "According to the instructions of our Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, we are going to meet the people, administrators, entrepreneurs, social activist groups, and farmers to understand their needs. Following this, a clear election manifesto will be prepared," Kanimozhi said while speaking to reporters in Chennai.

"While preparing the election manifesto of DMK, we are going to meet the people, get the demands of the experts from each department, and prepare the election manifesto," she added. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an 11-member election manifesto preparation committee was constituted earlier in January this year, under the leadership of MP Kanimozhi.

Other members of the committee include ministers PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan, DRP Raja, TKS Ilangovan, AKS Vijayan, Kovi Chelishian, Rajeshkumar, Ezhilarasan, Abdullah, Ezhilan, and Mayor Priya. In addition to the manifesto committee, DMK has formed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and holding talks with its alliance parties under the leadership of MP TR Baalu.

The TR Baalu-led Alliance Coordination Committee includes ministers KN Nehru, Periaswamy, MRK Panneerselvam, Ponmudi, and A Raza. This committee is essential for ensuring effective collaboration and negotiation with the INDIA bloc parties during the electoral process. (ANI)

