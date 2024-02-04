Lal Krishna Advani brought value-based politics: BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Laxman

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing that veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian award--Bharat Ratna--, BJP MP, KS Laxman on Sunday said that Advani brought value-based politics to the party and the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that BJP veteran Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna.

"He (Advani) brought value-based politics to the party and the country as well... His 'Rath Yatra' during the Ram Janmbhoomi movement created the wave of Hindutva... I thank PM Modi for honouring such a great leader," said Laxman. When asked about AIMIM's chief Asaduddin Owaisi's recent statement over the Ram Temple inauguration, the MP said, "I pray to God to give him good sense, and he stops doing politics in the name of religion."

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also congratulated LK Advani. Saha also thanked the President and the Prime Minister for this decision. "On behalf of all the people of Tripura and myself, I want to congratulate Lal Krishna Advani ji on being conferred the Bharat Ratna Award. I am also thankful to the Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji and our PM Narendra Modi for choosing Advaniji for Bharat Ratna," Tripura CM said.

Advani said on Saturday that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities. In a statement, Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility. LK Advani said he has been inspired by the motto 'Idam-na-mama" and expressed his gratitude to BJP workers, RSS Swayamsevaks, and those with whom he worked in his long journey in public life.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement. (ANI)

