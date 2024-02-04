"Neither I was asked nor informed...": JMM's Lobin Hembrom amid party alliance sent to Hyderabad

After JMM MLAs were sent to Hyderabad amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Lobin Hembrom on Sunday said that he was neither informed about the shifting of legislators nor he was informed about it. "Neither I was asked nor informed. They will only say why they (JMM MLAs) went. If we are one, then we should stay together. If they are so afraid then we should stay united," Hembrom said

He further said that he is happy that the new CM Champai Soren has taken the oath and will support him tomorrow with a full heart but with the conditions. "I request the Champai Soren government to impose a ban on the consumption and selling of liquor. Secondly, the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, when this State was separated, SPT act was formed in Santhal Parganas...Illegal grabbing of land is flourishing. It is my next demand from the government. I demand the constitution of a Commission for displaced people,' he added.

"I demand to fulfil these demands. My support is with you (the government). I will support you. If not my agitation will go on," he added. He further said that he was pained by the arrest of Hemant Soren.

"He is like my nephew...his fault is less, but his advisors are responsible for today's situation," he added. Ahead of the crucial floor test of the Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand on Monday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress MLAs arrived at Shamshabad airport from the resort in Hyderabad.

The Soren government would seek a vote of confidence on February 5 in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, three days after Soren took oath as the Chief Minister. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.

The Assembly will convene for a two-day session on February 5. Earlier, the former CM Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the apex court refused to entertain his plea and asked him to approach the high court concerned with his petition.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam. The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores. (ANI)

