"Kejriwal crossed all limits in speaking lies": Delhi BJP Chief slams Delhi CM

Amidst the allegations levelled by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding 'poaching of MLAs by BJP', Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP chief of crossing all limits in "speaking lies" as he got trapped in corruption. "Arvind Kejriwal has crossed all the limits in speaking lies. He has got trapped in corruption. Running government in Delhi is not even that tough but as he has done corruption, he is speaking anything. Agencies are investigating and soon the truth will come forth," said Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday while speaking to ANI.

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday served a fresh notice on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to respond to his charges of poaching attempts by the BJP with evidence by Monday. The Crime Branch also served a notice on AAP leader and minister Atishi in the poaching claim case, asking her to respond within three days. "An inquiry is being conducted by the Crime Branch of Delhi police, on a complaint received in respect of the allegations made by you that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to the sitting MLAs of AAP for leaving the party and joining the BJP.

These allegations were posted by you on X on January 27, 2024," a letter undersigned by Pankaj Arora, ACP of Central Range Crime said. The sleuths from the Crime Branch were at Atishi's residence to serve a notice on the Delhi Education Minister in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of 'Operation Lotus 2.0'. Atishi, earlier, claimed that the BJP approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to get them on their side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)