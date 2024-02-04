Left Menu

Your visit will boost India-France friendship: PM Modi to Macron

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 23:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said French President Emmanuel Macron's recent India visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship.

The French president was on two-day visit to India last month and was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26.

Macron on Sunday shared a video montage from the visit on X and wrote, ''A look back at an exceptional trip in India.'' Tagging his post, Prime Minister Modi said, ''It was an honour to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron.'' ''Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship,'' Modi said.

India and France on January 26 unveiled an ambitious defence industrial roadmap to co-develop critical military hardware, firmed up a space situational awareness programme, while the Tata Group and Airbus announced to jointly build H125 helicopters, following talks between Modi and Macron.

