Your visit will boost India-France friendship: PM Modi to Macron
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said French President Emmanuel Macron's recent India visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship.
The French president was on two-day visit to India last month and was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26.
Macron on Sunday shared a video montage from the visit on X and wrote, ''A look back at an exceptional trip in India.'' Tagging his post, Prime Minister Modi said, ''It was an honour to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron.'' ''Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship,'' Modi said.
India and France on January 26 unveiled an ambitious defence industrial roadmap to co-develop critical military hardware, firmed up a space situational awareness programme, while the Tata Group and Airbus announced to jointly build H125 helicopters, following talks between Modi and Macron.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
- Narendra Modi
- French
- India
- Airbus
ALSO READ
France's farmer lobby turns up heat on government before talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony at newly constructed Ram temple.
France must urgently act to protect children from sexual abuse in family: UN experts
France's farmer lobby turns up heat on government before talks
Consecration of idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya is an extraordinary and emotional moment: PM Narendra Modi.