Shiv Sena leader shot at by BJP MLA in stable condition: Hospital; CM Shinde's son visits him

The health condition of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at allegedly by a BJP MLA inside a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district three days ago, is stable, a hospital official said on Monday.

Kalyan Lok Sabha member and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Monday visited Gaikwad (40) at the private hospital in Thane city where is undergoing treatment and enquired about his health.

A picture of Shrikant Shinde with Gaikwad surfaced on social media.

Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit chief of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was earlier reported to be critical.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly pumped six bullets into Mahesh Gaikwad and also injured the latter's associate Rahul Patil late Friday night inside the cabin of the Hill Line police station's senior inspector, officials earlier said.

The Shiv Sena leader was subsequently shifted to the private hospital in Thane city. He had undergone an emergency life-saving surgery and was on a ventilator, the hospital said on Saturday.

Mahesh Gaikwad's health condition is now stable, a spokesperson of the hospital told PTI on Monday.

A day before the incident, the victim, the accused MLA and some other persons had a meeting over a land dispute and it was then resolved, as per the FIR registered in connection with the firing incident based on a complaint by a builder.

Ganpat Gaikwad, the three-time Kalyan East MLA, has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences in the case.

