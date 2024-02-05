Left Menu

Shiv Sena leader shot at by BJP MLA in stable condition: Hospital; CM Shinde's son visits him

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:25 IST
Shiv Sena leader shot at by BJP MLA in stable condition: Hospital; CM Shinde's son visits him
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at allegedly by a BJP MLA inside a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district three days ago, is stable, a hospital official said on Monday.

Kalyan Lok Sabha member and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Monday visited Gaikwad (40) at the private hospital in Thane city where is undergoing treatment and enquired about his health.

A picture of Shrikant Shinde with Gaikwad surfaced on social media.

Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit chief of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was earlier reported to be critical.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly pumped six bullets into Mahesh Gaikwad and also injured the latter's associate Rahul Patil late Friday night inside the cabin of the Hill Line police station's senior inspector, officials earlier said.

The Shiv Sena leader was subsequently shifted to the private hospital in Thane city. He had undergone an emergency life-saving surgery and was on a ventilator, the hospital said on Saturday.

Mahesh Gaikwad's health condition is now stable, a spokesperson of the hospital told PTI on Monday.

A day before the incident, the victim, the accused MLA and some other persons had a meeting over a land dispute and it was then resolved, as per the FIR registered in connection with the firing incident based on a complaint by a builder.

Ganpat Gaikwad, the three-time Kalyan East MLA, has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024