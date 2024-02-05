Left Menu

Task is to make Jharkhand corruption free, prosperous: Governor

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:51 IST
Task is to make Jharkhand corruption free, prosperous: Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the task is to make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous.

He was addressing a special session of the Jharkhand assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote.

''For past years, the government worked for the development of people. Now, our task is to continue the progress and make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous,'' the governor said.

The ruling party legislators gave a rousing welcome to arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren on his arrival to the House and raised slogans like 'Hemant Soren Jindabad' and 'Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho Hemant Soren Jaisa Ho' for about five minutes.

Earlier, MLAs of the BJP-led opposition raised slogans against the government for the late arrival of chief minister Champai Soren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024