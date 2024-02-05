Task is to make Jharkhand corruption free, prosperous: Governor
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the task is to make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous.
He was addressing a special session of the Jharkhand assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote.
''For past years, the government worked for the development of people. Now, our task is to continue the progress and make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous,'' the governor said.
The ruling party legislators gave a rousing welcome to arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren on his arrival to the House and raised slogans like 'Hemant Soren Jindabad' and 'Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho Hemant Soren Jaisa Ho' for about five minutes.
Earlier, MLAs of the BJP-led opposition raised slogans against the government for the late arrival of chief minister Champai Soren.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- House
- Hemant Soren
- Hemant Soren Jindabad'
- Champai Soren
ALSO READ
Small-town Colorado newspapers stolen after running story about rape charges at police chief's house
On-ground campaigns to screening, corporate houses join Ram Temple consecration fervour
Jharkhand government declares closure of its offices, schools till 2.30 pm on Pran Pratishtha day tomorrow
JMM alleges 500 CRPF personnel tried to enter Soren's house during ED questioning, seeks probe
JMM alleges 500 CRPF personnel tried to enter Soren's house during ED questioning, seeks high level enquiry