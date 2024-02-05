Task is to make Jharkhand corruption free, prosperous: Governor

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the task is to make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous.

He was addressing a special session of the Jharkhand assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote.

''For past years, the government worked for the development of people. Now, our task is to continue the progress and make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous,'' the governor said.

The ruling party legislators gave a rousing welcome to arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren on his arrival to the House and raised slogans like 'Hemant Soren Jindabad' and 'Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho Hemant Soren Jaisa Ho' for about five minutes.

Earlier, MLAs of the BJP-led opposition raised slogans against the government for the late arrival of chief minister Champai Soren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)