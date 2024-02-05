Goa assembly: Oppn MLAs attempt to raise issue of Speaker's scam allegations against minister

The Opposition MLAs in the Goa legislative assembly on Monday moved an adjournment motion to discuss Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar's allegations against Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude about misappropriation of funds in his department. Tawadkar has accused the minister of misappropriating Rs 26.85 lakh by distributing the money to clubs and organisations under a scheme of his department for conducting cultural programmes, which were never held.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai moved an adjournment motion to discuss the Speaker's allegations.

When the session began on Monday, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded that a discussion should be held on the serious allegations made by the Speaker against the minister.

It would be an insult to the Speaker if the issue he raised is not discussed on the floor of the House, Alemao said.

The Speaker, however, refused to allow the motion and asked the opposition benches to sit and let the business of the House continue.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said this (House) was not the forum to discuss the issue and urged the opposition to raise the issue at the right forum.

Even as the opposition tried to push for their demand, the ruling benches continued with the Question Hour.

The budget session of the Goa legislative assembly began on February 2, and the budget will be presented on February 8.

