"Feel Raj Bhavan has collaborated," Hemant Soren accuses Jharkhand Governor of being involved in his arrest

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested in connection with a land scam case has alleged that Governor C P Radhakrishnan played a role in facilitating his detention. "A black night and a black chapter was added to the democracy of the country on the night of January 31. I think this is the first time in the country's history that a Chief Minister was arrested inside the Raj Bhavan. I don't remember if this has happened before or not. I feel Raj Bhavan has collaborated in this episode," Soren said in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president was speaking in the Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of Chief Minister Champai Soren's government. Soren alleged that the January 31 episode had been planned back in 2022 "just like cooking a dish in low flame."

"They have been planning this January 31 episode for a long time, since 2022. They were cooking this up in low flame for a long time. But this dish was not ready to be cooked. However, they served the half-cooked dish for themselves and they arrested me," Soren said. "The way the episode has been planned has left me surprised because I come from an Adivasi family and not well versed in the rules and procedures...However, the ability to distinguish between right and wrong is there in every human and every animal," the former chief minster said.

Soren said that his arrest is just an example of the oppression faced by tribals and dalits in the society in multiple ways. "If you look back at the oppression faced by adivasis, backward, Dalits and minorities, it has been brought forward in multiple ways in different forms. January 31 is an example of this oppression," he said.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former Chief Minister said, "I do not understand why the ruling (central) government has so much hatred towards adivasis and dalits...They don't hesitate to say that we should remain in jungles. If we come out of jungle their graves will get dirty. They think that we are untouchables." Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly today.

Soren who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam on January 31 and remanded to ED custody for five days by a court on February 2. A special court in Ranchi allowed Soren to participate in the trust-vote. (ANI)

