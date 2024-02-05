"No politics in PM Modi's speech during Vote of Thanks": BJP's Locket Chatterjee

In reaction to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh's remark that the Prime Minister will only sing his praises during the Vote of Thanks at the Budget session of Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee said that it is natural for PM Modi to think of the 140 crore people, and there is no politics involved in it. "The Prime Minister will always think of the country and its people. There is no politics in it. It is natural for him to think of the 140 core people. This is normal because he is the Prime Minister," Chatterjee said, speaking to ANI on Monday.

Rubbishing claims that the Prime Minister's speech is going to be focused on the upcoming elections, Chatterjee said that PM Modi has been working for the last 10 years. "This is not about Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister is working for the last 10 years to serve the people. He thinks about how people can avail service easily, about women," Chatterjee said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the Hooghly MP said, "Congress has already lost. They have lost from the hearts and minds of people and through votes, as apparent in their recent loss in three out of five state Assembly elections." Speaking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest demanding the release of dues from the central government for different welfare schemes in the state, Chatterjee said that there is no proof of the Rs 4.5 lakh crore that Banerjee claims to be due from the centre.

"There is no proof of 4.5 lakh crore in MGNREGA. She (Mamata) has repeatedly told the central government but has furnished no details about the calculations. There are many loopholes as well. It is necessary to look into one's own wrongs and give details of the calculations to the central government," Chatterjee said. The BJP MP claimed that the MGNREGA protest had been organized to create confusion among people before the Lok Sabha polls.

"She (Mamata) is doing all this to create confusion among the people and to lie for the sake of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, just as she has done for the Assembly elections," Chatterjee said. Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her state government would pay 21 lakh MGNREGA workers their pending wages by February 21. (ANI)

