Bus terminus in Bhubaneswar to be named after Ambedkar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday announced that a newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal ISBT in Bhubaneswar will be named after Babasaheb B R Ambedkar.A special digital gallery spreading over 900 square feet area on Ambedkar will be constructed at the bus terminal to make people aware of his ideology and contribution to build the country, Patnaik said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:46 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday announced that a newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar will be named after Babasaheb B R Ambedkar.

A special digital gallery spreading over 900 square feet area on Ambedkar will be constructed at the bus terminal to make people aware of his ideology and contribution to build the country, Patnaik said. "Ambedkar was a visionary political leader and a dedicated social reformer. He was the beacon for the depressed and Dalits. Ambedkar dedicated his life to building a fairer society," the chief minister said.

The digital gallery will illustrate the life and achievements of Ambedkar. Besides, a copy of the Indian Constitution along with photographs of various items used by him will be displayed at the gallery, Patnaik said. Spanning over 15.5 acres of land, the newly constructed bus terminal at Baramunda can handle 30,000 passengers daily.

The terminal is equipped with modern amenities for the passengers including a children's play area, a primary health clinic and pre-paid auto and taxi booths.

