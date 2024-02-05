Senegal restricts internet access as lawmakers consider extending the president's tenure

Senegal's government restricted mobile internet access and impeded protesters on Monday as federal lawmakers considered a bill to extend President Macky Sall's tenure following his decision to postpone the country's February 25 presidential election.

Sall announced in July that he would not seek a third term in office. On Saturday, he cited questions over the approved list of candidates and other election controversies for his decision to delay this month's vote.

Members of the National Assembly were deliberating on a bill that recommends a postponement of up to six months. If approved, the legislation would put the next likely election date in August, four months after Sall's presidency is due to end.

The African Union urged the government to organize the election "as soon as possible" and called on everyone involved "to resolve any political dispute through consultation, understanding and civilised dialogue".

Outside the legislature, security forces fired tear gas to disperse opposition supporters who assembled to protest against the bill. Protesters also burned tires and blocked access roads in Dakar, Senegal's capital. Several were arrested.

None of Senegal's presidential elections has been postponed before. Sall said he signed a decree to delay the upcoming one because of a dispute between the judiciary and parliament over the disqualification of some candidates and the reported dual-nationality of some qualified candidates. Opposition leaders condemned his action as a "coup".

The Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy said mobile internet services were cut Monday "due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks in the context of threats and disturbances to public order".

Political tensions have run high in Senegal for at least a year. Authorities also cut internet access from cellphones in June 2023 when supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clashed with security forces. Sonko is one of two opposition leaders whom election authorities disqualified from the final list of presidential candidates this month.

Analysts say the crisis in Senegal could further threaten West Africa's stability at a time when the region is struggling with a recent surge in coups and threats to democratic institutions.

