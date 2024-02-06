QUOTES-Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Following are reactions to the announcement. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

"Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well." OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health." US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery." FORMER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"King Charles has cancer. He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!" CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

"I, like Canadians across the country and people around the world, am thinking of His Majesty King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer. We're sending him our very best wishes – and hoping for a fast and full recovery." AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"The thoughts of all Australians are with King Charles and his family. We wish him very much a speedy recovery. I'll be sending a message to the palace this morning and we hope that King Charles has a speedy recovery and a return to his duties as soon as possible." IRELAND'S PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. HIGGINS

Higgins is very sorry and concerned to hear today's statement regarding King Charles' medical diagnosis. The president has sent his best wishes on behalf of the people of Ireland to King Charles for his medical treatment and for his full recovery, as well as to Queen Camilla and his family. UK CHANCELLOR OF THE EXCHEQUER (FINANCE MINISTER) JEREMY HUNT

"Thinking about His Majesty the King and his family tonight. Cancer is a horrible disease but we all pray it has been caught early enough for him to continue his remarkable life of service to our country." UK DEFENCE SECRETARY GRANT SHAPPS

"I wish His Majesty the best for a full recovery ... As a cancer survivor, I know how impactful his decision to share this news will be in lifting understanding for those affected." LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN

"On behalf of Londoners I wish His Majesty a speedy and full recovery. I look forward to his return to full health as soon as possible." MICHELLE O'NEILL, FIRST MINISTER OF NORTHERN IRELAND FROM IRISH NATIONALIST SINN FEIN PARTY

"I am very sorry to hear of King Charles' illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery." (Compiled by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams, Hugh Lawson and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)