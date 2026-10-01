Soccer-Messi becomes the majority owner of Spanish club Eldense

Lionel Messi has completed ​the acquisition of ​Spanish second-tier side ‌CD Eldense ​pending regulatory approval, the club announced on Thursday. Messi, 39, has ‌now become the majority owner of a second club in Spain this year, after the purchase of UE ‌Cornella in April.

The former Argentina and Barcelona forward, ‌who currently plays for Inter Miami, last month agreed a deal to acquire all the shares of Eldense held ⁠by ​a Colombian ⁠investment group, the previous majority shareholder. "Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the ⁠acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the ​start of a new and exciting chapter in ⁠the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," ⁠Eldense, ​who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's website.

Eldense will hope that the deal ⁠will give them a lift as they sit 19th ⁠in the ⁠Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to avoid relegation.