PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 09:21 IST
ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's PS, persons linked to AAP
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and some persons connected to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the raids, they said.

The locations of Bibhav Kumar and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar apart from some others are being covered by the officials of the central agency.

