China's Xi to discuss stock market with financial regulators -Bloomberg News

China's Xi to discuss stock market with financial regulators
China President Xi Jinping is set to discuss the nation's stock market with financial regulators, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Regulators led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission plan to update the top leadership on market conditions and the latest policy initiatives as soon as Tuesday, the report said.
