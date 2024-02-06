Assam Assembly adjourned twice amid ruckus

The Assam Assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday morning by Speaker Biswajit Daimary as opposition and treasury bench members engaged in verbal duels and refused to be pacified even when the chair intervened several times.

The first adjournment was for 10 minutes during the Question Hour when MLAs of the ruling, as well as opposition parties, were locked in debates, ignoring appeals by Daimary to maintain decorum.

As the House re-assembled, the Speaker requested the members to abide by the rules and procedures for the conduct of business in the House.

''I request the members to allow each other to speak,'' he said, while also expressing displeasure over both sides not listening to his repeated appeals for maintaining decorum.

Daimary adjourned the House for an hour during a discussion over an adjournment motion brought by AIUDF over eviction drives in Goalpara and Dhubri districts.

As the Speaker said the motion is being disallowed and urged the AIUDF to raise the matter under other provisions, the opposition party members persisted with a request for the adjournment motion.

This led the Speaker to adjourn the House for one hour soon after the end of Question Hour.

