Left Menu

Arunachal CM Khandu to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

I came here two years ago also when the temple construction was going on. This is a matter of pride that after many complications, the temple has been constructed here after over 500 years, Khandu said.The new temple is ready now and this is a good indication for the country.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-02-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:10 IST
Arunachal CM Khandu to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu arrived here on Tuesday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple with his cabinet colleagues, legislatures and officers.

Khandu, who received a warm welcome at Maharshi Valmiki airport, told reporters that 70 people, including his cabinet colleagues, legislatures and officers have reached here to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

''We are very excited and will be paying obeisance at the temple. I came here two years ago also when the temple construction was going on. This is a matter of pride that after many complications, the temple has been constructed here after over 500 years,'' Khandu said.

''The new temple is ready now and this is a good indication for the country. Ram Rajya has arrived,'' he added.

When asked whether the Arunachal Pradesh government will construct its building here, Khandu said, ''We have written to Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) and will have our structure here.'' When asked about more details, he said that it has not been finalised yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024