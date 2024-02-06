Left Menu

Blaze at firecracker unit in MP's Harda town

PTI | Harda | Updated: 06-02-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:48 IST
Blaze at firecracker unit in MP's Harda town
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A major fire broke out in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.

People were seen running to safety following the incident. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident, the official said.

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing a major fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

