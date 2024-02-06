Left Menu

UK PM Sunak says he is in regular contact with King Charles

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:08 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and saddened by King Charles' cancer diagnosis, adding he was in regular contact with the king and that would continue during his treatment.

"I'm in regular contact with him, as I always am, and that will absolutely continue," Sunak told BBC Radio on Tuesday.

 

