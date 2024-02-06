Left Menu

Can implement UCC in BJP-ruled states, won't happen in Bengal: TMC MP Saugata Roy

"They can implement UCC in BJP ruled states but it will not happen in West Bengal," Roy said speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises on Tuesday.

06-02-2024
On the day when the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill was tabled in the Uttarakhand State Assembly, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can do so in states ruled by their party but it will not be possible in West Bengal. "They can implement UCC in BJP-ruled states but it will not happen in West Bengal," Roy said speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code 2024 Bill in the State Assembly in Dehradun on Tuesday. The ongoing special four-day session of the assembly began on Monday. Speaking on the ongoing raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi, Roy said that it is an "old game" of the ruling government and it is their "main arm".

"That is an old game. ED is the main arm of the government. So they will continue to do so, so far they have not been able to prove any case," the TMC MP said. The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party.

According to sources the raids are part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency. ED raid is also reportedly underway at the residence of AAP MP ND Gupta in Delhi. Speaking on the One Nation, One Election proposal sent by former President Ramnath Kovind, Roy said, "No. We have said that we are not (supporting One Nation One Election)."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to attend a meeting on One Nation One Election on Tuesday, cancelled her trip citing the state budget. Earlier this month, Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP's proposal of 'One nation, One election', asserting that it would pave the way for "dictatorship and erode India's diversity."

"Are you moving towards a presidential form of government? To put it clearly, it would mean that there is one king, one man, one ruler, one nation, one language, one food, and everything is the same," CM Banerjee said. (ANI)

