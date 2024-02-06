UNRWA says report into claims employees took part in Oct. 7 attack due in early March
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees expects its preliminary report into Israeli claims that a dozen of its employees took part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel to be ready by early next month, its representative in Lebanon said on Tuesday.
Dorothee Klaus told reporters in Lebanon that the agency expects donors who suspended their funding after the claims emerged to review their decisions based on the probe.
