Archbishop Andrews Thazhath re-elected President of Catholic Bishops'' Conference of India

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India CBCI on Tuesday said Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Thrissur in Kerala has been re-elected as its President. The Bishops also elected Archbishop Anil Joseph Tomas Couto of Delhi as its Secretary General, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:16 IST
The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Tuesday said Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Thrissur in Kerala has been re-elected as its President. On the sixth day of the General Body Meeting here, the CBCI also announced Archbishop George Antonysamy of Madras-Maylapore as Vice-President I, and Bishop Joseph Mar Thomas of Bathery as Vice President II. The Bishops also elected Archbishop Anil Joseph Tomas Couto of Delhi as its Secretary General, it said. ''Couto's extensive background in pastoral care and his proactive engagement in social issues align closely with the CBCI's objectives of promoting social justice and community welfare.'' The term of the leadership will be from 2024-2026, CBCI said in a release.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve in their respective roles, the President, Vice Presidents and the Secretary General affirmed their commitment to upholding the values of compassion, solidarity, and service, it added.

