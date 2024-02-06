"Goa is great example of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat...": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Goa may be small in terms of area and population, but it is rich in social diversity adding that it is a great example of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat. Addressing the gathering at the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, the Prime Minister said that BJP's mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

"In terms of area and population, Goa is small but when it comes to social diversity, Goa is huge. Here people of various communities and different faiths live together. They have lived together for generations. So, when these people of Goa elect BJP again and again, its message goes across the nation. BJP's mantra is of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Prime Minister said. PM Modi further said, "The manner in which the Christian community and people of other faiths live in harmony in Goa, it is a great example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat."

He praised the state and said that out of several of the Central Government's schemes, Goa has achieved 100 per cent saturation in many of them. "We all know that when saturation is achieved differences end, and benefits reach every," he said.

The Prime Minister said that some parties have always indulged in politics of spreading lies and fear. "A few parties in the country have always tried to do the politics of creating fear and lies among the people. But Goa has given a befitting reply to such parties again and again," he added.

He further said that the people of Goa left no stone unturned when it came to working for the nation. "The historic Lohia Maidan here is evidence of the fact that when it comes to doing something for the nation, people of Goa leave no stone unturned," he added.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1330 crores in the public programme - 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047'. Prime Minister inaugurated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa to the nation and also dedicated the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports. (ANI)

