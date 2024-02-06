Left Menu

Fresh fighting in South Sudan kills 26 people, officials say

More than 150 people have been killed since last week in separate conflicts that have pitted armed youths from Warrap State against rivals from the neighbouring Lakes and Western Bar El Ghazal states, and Abyei, an administrative area that is jointly run by South Sudan and Sudan. The conflicts do not appear to be directly connected but are all linked to the control of land and natural resources, local officials say.

Reuters | Juba | Updated: 06-02-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:51 IST
Fresh fighting in South Sudan kills 26 people, officials say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

Fighting between local groups in western South Sudan has killed at least 26 people, officials said on Tuesday, as the country's president and vice president called for an end to rising inter-communal violence. More than 150 people have been killed since last week in separate conflicts that have pitted armed youths from Warrap State against rivals from the neighbouring Lakes and Western Bar El Ghazal states, and Abyei, an administrative area that is jointly run by South Sudan and Sudan.

The conflicts do not appear to be directly connected but are all linked to the control of land and natural resources, local officials say. South Sudan has been formally at peace since a 2018 deal that ended a five-year conflict responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths, but localised violence between rival communities flares frequently.

President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar, whose respective forces battled each other during the 2013-2018 civil war, met to call for "an end to sub-national violence in parts of the country", according to a post by the government on social media platform X. National elections are due later this year to choose leaders who will succeed the current transitional government.

The latest clashes occurred on Monday when armed youths from Warrap State attacked and burnt a police station and market in Western Bar el Ghazal State, the state's acting governor Arkenjelo Anyar Anyar told Reuters. He said eight security officers and 10 civilians from his state were killed.

William Wol, the information minister in Warrap, said eight people from his state were also killed. He blamed the fighting on a dispute over fertile land used for grazing and farming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024