Republican McClintock: Mayorkas probe 'fails to identify impeachable crime'
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:13 IST
Republican U.S. Representative Tom McClintock said on Tuesday that an impeachment probe into President Joe Biden's top border official Alejandro Mayorkas failed to "identify an impeachable crime" that he has committed.
"In effect, they stretch and distorts the Constitution in order to hold the administration accountable for stretching and distorting the law," McClintock said ahead of an expected House of Representatives vote on whether to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
