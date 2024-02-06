Left Menu

Republican McClintock: Mayorkas probe 'fails to identify impeachable crime'

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:13 IST
Republican McClintock: Mayorkas probe 'fails to identify impeachable crime'

Republican U.S. Representative Tom McClintock said on Tuesday that an impeachment probe into President Joe Biden's top border official Alejandro Mayorkas failed to "identify an impeachable crime" that he has committed.

"In effect, they stretch and distorts the Constitution in order to hold the administration accountable for stretching and distorting the law," McClintock said ahead of an expected House of Representatives vote on whether to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024