Left Menu

Biden security adviser to meet with Mexico president on migration as border measures pending

That $118 billion bipartisan bill would overhaul migration policy and provide new funding for border security as well as give emergency aid to Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:47 IST
Biden security adviser to meet with Mexico president on migration as border measures pending

U.S. Homeland Security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall will meet with Mexico's president later on Tuesday, he said, to discuss migration as the White House pushes for legislation to provide new funds for border security.

Sherwood-Randall's visit comes at the behest of U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference. "The president spoke to me to tell me about issues that have to do with negotiations on migration, and he wanted me to meet with his adviser on security matters," Lopez Obrador said.

On Monday, the Biden administration said the president would veto a standalone bill

backed by House Republicans to provide aid to Israel, calling it a "political ploy," in favor of a broader, bipartisan measure. That $118 billion bipartisan bill would overhaul migration policy and provide new funding for border security as well as give emergency aid to Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (Reporting By Raul Cortes Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Brendan O'Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024