New Hampshire attorney general: fake Biden robocall traced to Texas-based Life Corp

A fake robocall imitating President Joe Biden's voice and attempting to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election has been traced back to Texas-based Life Corporation, the state attorney general said on Tuesday.

Attorney General John Formella told a news conference in Concord, New Hampshire, that a cease-and-desist letter has been sent to Life Corporation, run by Walter Monk, and a criminal investigation is under way. Life Corporation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Formella said the robocall was made on Jan. 21 to thousands of Democratic voters and was being investigated as an attempt to suppress voting in the nominating contest. "It's important that you save your vote for the November election ... voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again," the call had said.

New Hampshire held its primary on Jan. 23. Formella said traceback technology was used to trace the call back to the originating provider and identified the source as Life Corporation.

The originating service provider was Lingo Telecom, a Texas-based service provider, he said. Lingo Telecom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Said Formella, "at the New Hampshire Department of Justice, we have issued a cease-and-desist letter to Life Corporation, which orders the company to immediately cease violating New Hampshire election laws. We have also ordered a criminal investigation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)