Delhi CM Kejriwal claims ED found nothing in raids on AAP MP's residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Tuesday that officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) found nothing in the raids conducted at the residence of his party's Rajya Sabha MP, ND Gupta, in connection with a money laundering probe.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:07 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Tuesday that officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) found nothing in the raids conducted at the residence of his party's Rajya Sabha MP, ND Gupta, in connection with a money laundering probe. In a post on X, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The ED people also left the place of our party treasurer ND Gupta. Nothing was found there either."

On Tuesday, the ED conducted searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of its money laundering probe. Meanwhile, the ED is considering taking legal action against Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi following allegations that the central agency deleted audio clips during an investigation into money laundering.

According to sources, the ED officials termed the allegations of deleting audio clips completely false and malicious. "AAP leader dated February 6, has raised false, baseless and malicious allegations against the Directorate of Enforcement. Allegations levelled against ED regarding the deletion of CCTV footage of certain accused persons are completely false and malicious," officials said.

Officials pointed out that no audio recording was deleted by the agency sleuths, and the allegations were just to discredit the evidence against their misdeeds. Earlier, Atishi called a press conference to "expose ED" and said, "For the last 2 years, AAP leaders have been threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, gets summoned, and is arrested. Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee."

The Delhi minister also questioned the conduct of the agency during the probe into the alleged liquor scam. "Cross-questioning was done with government witnesses. The statement given and the statement in court were different. When the footage was given, audio footage was deleted," Atishi claimed.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of 'Operation Lotus 2.0'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

