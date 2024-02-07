Sharad Pawar group workers condemn EC ruling on real NCP; say people will give befitting reply

The supporters of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar on Wednesday condemned the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP by wearing black ribbons near in Pune and nearby areas. In a setback to Sharad Pawar, the EC on Tuesday recognised the camp led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the real NCP and also allotted the party name and symbol to it.

The senior Pawar's supporters rallied behind him and asserted that for them, Sharad Pawar means the party and symbol. They also said that everyone in the state knows to whom the NCP actually belongs.

''This is not the first time that Sharad Pawar saheb has faced this kind of a situation, but the saddening part is that someone from the family split the party. I am sure the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply,'' said a woman supporter in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial and automotive hub near Pune city. ''We are condemning the decision of the ECI by wearing black ribbons and black clothes,'' she said.

Another supporter said yesterday was a black day.

''It is a violation of the Constitution to give a party, founded by Pawar saheb, to the other faction. Pawar saheb gave big positions to Ajit Pawar, but he hatched a conspiracy to finish him off with the help of BJP,'' said a party worker.

In Pune also, the party workers of the Sharad Pawar group staged a protest by wearing black ribbons.

Prashant Jagtap, the city unit president of NCP (Sharad Pawar group) said they will go to people with new name and symbol. ''The other faction's act of snatching the party will not affect Pawar saheb as more and more people will come out in his support,'' he said. In Solapur, the workers of the Sharad Pawar group condemned the EC's decision and said the people of the state will not remain silent and will give strong reply to this act.

Meanwhile, the party workers of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) celebrated the EC's decision on Tuesday evening by distributing sweets and bursting crackers in Pune as well as in Baramati, the pocket borough of Pawars. The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, got split in July last year after his nephew and senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight MLAs of the party.

