"Pray you are able to secure 40...": PM Modi uses Mamata Banerjee's remarks to attack Congress in RS reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress using West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on differences in the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing and said he prays that the opposition party is able to secure 40 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress using West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on differences in the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing and said he prays that the opposition party is able to secure 40 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said the Congress whose leader and policy have "no guarantee" is raising questions on his policies.

"A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40," the Prime Minister said. Mamata Banerjee had last week slammed Congress and also took a dig at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying she had proposed that it take BJP in the Hindi heartland states and contest 300 seats across the county but they did not heed and she has doubts "if they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300".

Both Congress and Trinamool Congress are part of the INDIA bloc. Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May this year. The Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future and thanked her for address to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

The Prime Minister had given reply to the debate on the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

